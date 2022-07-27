UP boy beaten to death by teachers on suspicion of stealing a watch, says family

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by three teachers of a school in Madaiya village of Kannauj district on suspicion of stealing a watch when he went there to seek admission, his family said on Tuesday.

The boy was identified as Dilshan alias Raja, a resident of Madaiya West village under Chhibramau Kotwali. Police said he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Murari Lal Chest Hospital in Kanpur late on Monday night.

The father of the boy, Jahangir Khan, has alleged in his police complaint that Dilshan was locked in a room and assaulted at the RS Inter College in Ramlila Maidan area on July 23. According to the complaint, Dilshan had gone to the school that day for seeking admission to class 9.

The complaint states that teacher Shivkumar Yadav summoned Dilshan and accused him of stealing a watch. Following this, Shivkumar and his colleagues Prabhakar and Vivek Yadav locked Dilshan inside a room and assaulted him, states the complaint.

Jahangir said Dilshan had suffered internal injuries and when he came back from the school, he fainted after vomiting. “We took him to the hospital. Doctors referred him to Kanpur as there was no improvement in his condition,” he said.

Kannauj superintendent of police, Kunwar Anupam Singh, said they were investigating if the death was due to an assault. “Strict action would be taken against the accused, as per the rules, if the post mortem report confirms the assault,” he said.

Chief medical officer, Dr Vinod Kumar said Dilshad died of tuberculosis as determined in the post mortem by a panel of doctors. “Both of his lungs had puss deposits; there was no sign contusion or abrasion found on the body,” he said, adding that the copy of autopsy has been sent to the police.

