UP CM holds review meet, directs officials to accelerate development projects

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 07:27 PM IST

UP CM holds review meet, directs officials to accelerate development projects

Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised accelerating development projects by increasing manpower and ensuring accountability.

During a review meeting held here, Adityanath assessed the progress of projects across key departments, including Gorakhpur Development Authority , Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Jal Nigam, and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority .

He instructed officials to ensure timely and high-quality completion of all projects, with a nodal officer assigned to each for progress monitoring and weekly updates to the District Magistrate.

The District Magistrate or a senior officer must review all projects every 15 days, while regular meetings should be held with public representatives to discuss progress and consider their suggestions, he said.

He reiterated the importance of public participation and directed officials to maintain regular communication with public representatives regarding ongoing development efforts.

The chief minister also stressed the need for officials to address citizen grievances with sensitivity and urgency.

He instructed them to promptly resolve complaints registered on the grievance system and CM Helpline while ensuring that feedback is collected from complainants to enhance accountability and public trust.

During the meeting, Adityanath highlighted Gorakhpur's growing appeal as a hub for entrepreneurs in recent years. He directed officials to engage with entrepreneurs promptly and proactively to resolve their issues.

Strengthening online mechanisms in GIDA to address entrepreneurs' concerns and ensuring they benefit from government schemes were emphasised.

Reviewing law and order, Adityanath reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. He stressed that strict action against the mafia must continue unabated.

The chief minister also instructed officials to identify and take decisive action against cow smugglers.

To enhance public safety, he directed increased police and foot patrolling while improving the response time of Police Response Vehicles.

He instructed officials to prevent minors from operating autos or e-rickshaws and to organise street vendors within designated vending zones.

Before the review meeting, the chief minister inaugurated the new conference hall on the first floor of the Annexy building in Gorakhpur.

Many public representatives, senior administration officials, police and various departments were present at the review meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

