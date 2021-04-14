Home / India News / UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

Adityanath said on Tuesday he has isolated himself after some officers in his office tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus disease.

"On showing the initial symptoms, I got my Covid-19 test done and my report has come positive. I am in self-isolation and fully following the consultation of physicians. I am doing all tasks virtually," the CM said in a tweet.

Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some staffers in his office tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Some staffers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have isolated myself as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath, however, did not identify the officials who tested positive. The development comes shortly after the UP chief minister wrapped up his extensive campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, where he was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, reported news agency PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramadan.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, a senior official said. With this, the state's infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the death toll at 9,309. The state's previous biggest jump of 15,353 cases was recorded on April 11.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged during this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,309 deaths since the start of the pandemic," Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health), said.

Witnessing a record surge in infections, the Yogi Adityanath government has imposed a night curfew in all districts with more than 500 active cases and also ordered the closure of schools and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till April 30.

Union health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday flagged the spike seen in cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh where the infections have shot up from an average of 89 cases per day to 10,000 cases a day.

"Average tests per million are increasing but not at the corresponding rate of cases. The average RT-PCR test is 45 per cent and it has to be ramped up. The weekly positivity rate is below 5 per cent but it is showing a rising trend," he said.

