Fri, Aug 15, 2025
UP cop found dead at home, family rules out foul play

PTI |
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:09 pm IST

The deceased cop's son claimed that his father had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

A 57-year-old sub-inspector, who was allegedly suffering from an illness, was found dead at his residence in Nehru Nagar, officials said on Friday.

Upon receiving information about the death, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody.(PTI/Representational Image)
"The deceased, Arvind Yadav (57), was posted as a sub-inspector in Shahjahanpur," Amit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Etah Kotwali Police Station, said.

Upon receiving information about the death, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Anurodh, the deceased cop's son, claimed that his father had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment. He informed that his father passed away on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

