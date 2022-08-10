Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:45 PM IST
A Dalit woman and her minor sister were allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village under Bikapur police station limits of Ayodhya district, a senior official privy to developments said on Wednesday, adding that a case has been registered against the accused
UP Dalit siblings gang-raped in Ayodhya village: Police
ByHT Correspondent

Bikapur circle officer Pramod Kumar Yadav said the incident took place on Monday when the survivors were returning home from a local market.

According to Yadav, the three accused allegedly abducted the sisters and gang-raped them in a sugar cane field. They threatened the girls to keep a lid on the matter and fled from the spot, said the police officer.

A complaint was filed by the father of the girls on Tuesday at Bikapur police station.

The FIR against the accused was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

