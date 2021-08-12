UP defence corridor: 2 firms invest 580 crore to make drones

In a major push to the defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government announced on Thursday that two companies are investing over ₹580 crore to make drones. The announcement to establish a defence corridor in the state was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The companies - Encore Research Lab LLP and Allen & Alvan Private Limited - are investing ₹550 crore and ₹30.75 crore, respectively to set up plants in Aligarh node to make drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will not only help the Indian security forces, but can be used in disaster management, enhancing security and agriculture, the UP government said in a release.

The companies have already been allotted 10 hectares of land and the construction is expected to begin soon, the relsease said.

Many domestic and foreign companies have shown interest in setting up defence related projects in Uttar Pradesh, the government said, adding that memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹50,000 crore were signed durign Defence Expo held in Lucknow in 2020.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to remove all the bottlenecks and ensure thhat companies do not face any hurdles in procuring land, or in other procedures for setting up their units.

According to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), 29 companies have submitted their proposals to state government for setting up factories near Aligarh, 11 around Lucknow, eight in Kanpur and six in Jhansi. Based ont eh requests received from these companies, UPEIDA has so far allotted 55.40 hectares of land to 19 reputed companies in the Aligarh node. Together, these companies will invest ₹1245.75 crore to make defence equipment.

UPEIDA is set to inaugurate Aligarh node of the defence corridor this month while Kanpur and Jhansi nodes would be opened in September and October respectively.

The defence corridor would come up in Bundelkhand region and is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs. The corridor will have six nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

On February 21, 2018, PM Modi had announced ₹20,000 crore defence industrial corridor in Bundelkhand - considered one of the most backward regions in the state.