Five Samawajwadi Party workers and one JCB operator was named in an FIR as a 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a bulldozer in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav greets people during the party's 'PDA Rath Yatra', in Gorakhpur. (PTI)

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The incident has sparked a massive political controversy with the BJP targeting the Samajwadi Party over alleged lapses in the management of Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow near the accident site and Yadav claiming that his rally was nowhere close to where the incident occurred.

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However, an FIR on the incident names a JCB operator, and five SP workers – identified as Sadhu Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Mrityunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash.

According to the Gorakhpur Police, the five were involved in organising the event, and had allegedly arranged for the bulldozer to garland party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav reaches out to Brahmins, Rajputs during Gorakhpur PDA Rath Yatra ahead of 2027 UP polls

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{{^usCountry}} However, Yadav claims that no roadshow or rally was taking place near the site where the bulldozer hit the teen. The Samajwadi Party also said that the incident took place after the roadshow and not during it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Yadav claims that no roadshow or rally was taking place near the site where the bulldozer hit the teen. The Samajwadi Party also said that the incident took place after the roadshow and not during it. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 50-60 unidentified persons were also booked by the cops.

Teen hit on way to pick up sister

The deceased, a Class 10 student and the son of a BJP leader, was reportedly on his way to pick up his sister when the accident occurred near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area on Wednesday evening.

The minor was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where the doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the deceased's father, based on which the AIIMS Police registered an FIR at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

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Superintendent of police (SP), city Nimish Dashrath Patil said the case had been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters blocked traffic movement for nearly two hours on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway on Wednesday evening over the incident, demanding the arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family.

District magistrate Deepak Meena and senior superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh reached the spot and assured protesters of appropriate action, following which the demonstration was called off at 9 pm. The DM vowed strict action under the law, and said he would direct the concerned authorities to construct a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate.

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Yogi targets Samajwadi Party; alleges ‘anarchy’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and its chief, accusing them of promoting “anarchy” and “mafia culture.” Adityanath, after meeting the family of the deceased, said, “Goons from the Samajwadi Party brutally ran over a minor child yesterday, killing him mercilessly.”

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“Among the 172 people who were sentenced to death for fighting against British rule, there were members of this (the deceased's) family. At that time, due to the efforts of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, the British authorities had succeeded in commuting the death sentences of those 172 people to life imprisonment,” the UP CM said.

The UP CM had also addressed the issue during a ceremony for the laying of the foundation of a government forest institute, saying, “At yesterday's anarchy, that innocent youth, who had come here to study at a prestigious school, lived with his father and family, was brutally murdered.”

He accused the Samajwadi Party of remaining silent on the incident. “And look at the height of shamelessness: these patrons of mafia and nurturers of hooliganism and anarchy remained silent; they didn't have a single word of condolence. Not a single word. I express my condolences on the passing of this innocent youth, on his death...”

‘Politicising unfortunate incident’: Akhilesh responds to allegations

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While Akhilesh earlier said he was unaware of the incident, he later condoled the minor's death, with the Samajwadi Party saying it was extending all possible assistance to the deceased's family.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he was “deeply saddened” by the minor's death, while expressing condolences to his family. “We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance,” Akhilesh said in a post on X.

He further slammed the BJP, saying, “Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire.” He further said the public had “seen through the charade of those feigning grief.”

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The Samajwadi Party, on its official X handle, posted a purported video of the incident, and said that the incident had happened after the roadshow. Akhilesh on Wednesday launched the SP's campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh with a nearly 20-km roadshow through Gorakhpur, which is UP CM Adityanath's home turf.

The roadshow began from Gorakhpur airport and ended at Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura.