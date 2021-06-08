UP govt announces relaxations in Covid curfew in all 75 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave relaxations in 'corona curfew' in all 75 districts of the state. According to guidelines announced by the state government, districts with less than 600 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can get relaxations. The Covid-19 numbers in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh are now below the threshold.

"Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-imposed curfew from all districts. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district," a statement from chief minister's Yogi Adityanath's office said on Tuesday.

A state government spokesperson said that there will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7am to 7pm, for five days. However, the night curfew - 7pm to 7am and weekend curfew (for entire day) - will continue.

The decision was take after a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Adityanath on Tuesday.

The 'corona curfew' was clamped on April 30 after a surge in cases of Covid-19. The state government allowed relaxations from June 1.

Uttar Pradesh reported 727 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. It was the first time since the second wave of the infection started wreaking havoc in the state that the daily caseload went below 1,000.

The fresh cases have declined by more than 37,000 from its peak of 38,055 on April 24, the state government said.

The state also recorded 81 fatalities in the same period. Of these, 24 were reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Gorakhpur, seven from Bareilly, five from Prayagraj, four from Meerut, three each from Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each from Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.

Uttar Pradesh also recorded a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent in a 24-hour cycle. It has been below 1 per cent for more than two weeks in a row. The recovery rate in the state has reached 98 per cent, the UP government said.

It added that due to regular teleconsultation, timely provision of free medicine kits and medical oxygen to patients in home isolation, the number of such patients has gone below the 10,000-mark. There are 9,286 Covid-19 patients under home isolation.