UP govt liable for paying compensation for hooch deaths, says HC

Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:55 PM IST

A division bench of justices SP Kesarwani and Saurabh Srivastava said prima facie the government has complete control and regulates the manufacturing and sale of liquor

The court posted the matter for hearing next on September 19. (HT PHOTO)
ByJItendra Sarin

The Allahabad high court has held the Uttar Pradesh government liable for paying compensation for deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor and directed it to file a reply within two weeks to a petition related to the death of 25 people after having hooch in Azamgarh in May 2021.

A division bench of justices SP Kesarwani and Saurabh Srivastava said prima facie the government has complete control and regulates the manufacturing and sale of liquor. “...[It] is also liable to pay a specified amount to the sufferer or successors of the deceased under the provisions of Mukhya Mantri Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojna, which provides for compensation on account of death or permanent disability due to poison etc.”

It added the consumers purchased the liquor from licensed retail country liquor shops, which sold hooch to them as branded alcohol. The court posted the matter for hearing next on September 19.

According to the charge sheet filed in the matter in August 2021, the licensed vendor was among those involved in the manufacturing and sale of poisonous liquor, which resulted in deaths or loss of vision.

