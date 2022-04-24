UP govt working to implement Uniform Civil Code: Deputy CM KP Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is considering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday.

“One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code,” Maurya told reporters in Lucknow.

In Uttarakhand, the state cabinet has decided to form a committee of experts on the implementation of the UCC, as promised by the ruling BJP during the election campaign.

Supporting’s Maurya’s statement, state BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said: “There is nothing wrong in what the deputy chief minister has said. We have been vocal since the beginning about core issues and UCC implementation is part of it,” he said.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said the subject needs detailed discussions and debate within Parliament and the society.

“The challenge before us is how to maintain the diversity of cultures in the quest for uniformity of laws. For a project like this, stakeholders need to be consulted and national consensus built before initiating any hasty efforts. In a multi-religious and multi-cultural country like India, diverse traditions need protection. How to accommodate these is a moot question for any legislative exercise for uniformising laws,” he said.

