UP minister's shocker: ‘Cleaning, lying in a cowshed can cure cancer’

In a shocking statement, a Uttar Pradesh Minister claimed that lying in a cowshed and cleaning it can cure cancer while stroking a cow's back can lower blood pressure. Sanjay Singh Gangwar made these remarks during the inauguration of the Kanha Gaushala in UP's Nougawa Pakadiya. The BJP leader also said stroking a cow's back can lower blood pressure.

The BJP leader advised blood pressure patients to stroke a cow's back twice a day, asserting that this would reduce their medication dosage from 20 mg to 10 mg within 10 days. He also stated that burning cow dung cakes can repel mosquitoes, emphasizing the utility of everything cows produce.

"If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days," Gangwar told the gathering.

The minister went on to elaborate on the purported healing properties of cows, stating, "If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured. If you burn cow dung cakes, you get relief from mosquitoes. Everything that a cow produces is useful in some way."

Addressing the concerns of farmers regarding stray cattle grazing in their fields, the BJP minister suggested that the issue stems from a lack of respect for cows. "We are not serving our mother, so the mother is harming us somewhere," he remarked.

He also urged Muslims to come to the cowshed on Eid. "The vermicelli made on Eid should be made in cow's milk."

Sanjay Gangwar's political journey

Gangwar had contested the 2012 assembly election on a BSP ticket but lost. In 2017, he joined the BJP and won from the Pilibhit seat. He again won the election in 2022 and was made a minister.

The leader has a history of making headlines, often due to his outspoken nature and critiques of former BJP MP Varun Gandhi.