Cows are 'Rajya Mata': Maharashtra's big announcement ahead of polls

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Monday announced ‘Rajya Mata’ status to cows, a big move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.



“Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this ('Rajya Mata') status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas,” Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying.



According to a statement issued by Maharashtra chief minister's office, the state cabinet decided to implement a subsidy scheme of ₹50 per day for rearing of indigenous cows.



“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting. Since the Goshalas could not afford it due to their low income, the decision was taken to strengthen them. This scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission,” ANI quoted the CMO statement.



“Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee. According to the 20th animal census in 2019, the number of indigenous cows has been found to be as low as 46,13,632. This number has decreased by 20.69 percent compared to the 19th census,” the statement added.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar(Satish Bate/HT file)