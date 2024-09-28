When will Maharashtra assembly election dates be announced? CEC says…

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that political parties told the poll panel to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali.



“We have come here for the preparedness of the upcoming Assembly elections that are going to take place in Maharashtra. We met with the leaders of national parties and regional parties. We met the stakeholders, DM, Commissioner of Police, DGP,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying at a press briefing in Mumbai.



“We met the leaders of a total of 11 parties including BSP, AAP, CPI(M), INC, MNS, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena...They have asked us to consider the festivals like Diwali, Dev Diwali and Chhath Puja before announcing the dates of the elections,” the CEC added.



Further, the chief election commissioner noted that the term of the current assembly is expiring on November 26 so the elections have to be completed before the date.



“In Maharashtra, there are 288 constituencies of which ST constituencies are 25 and ST constituencies are 29. The term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is ending on 26 November so elections have to be completed before that. Total electors in the states are 9.59 crores with male being 4.59 crores and female being 4.64 crores...First-time voters from 18-19 years are quite encouraging, around 19.48 lakhs,” he said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar chairs a review meeting with Maharashtra top officials on the poll preparations ahead of the Assembly elections in the presence of election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)