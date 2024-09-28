Maharashtra elections: Parties push for one-phase polls after festive season

Mumbai: A delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar met representatives of political parties and administration officials in Maharashtra on Friday as part of a three-day tour to assess preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Mumbai, Sep 27 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar chairs a review meeting with Maharashtra top officials on the poll preparations ahead of the State Assembly elections in the presence of Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Election Commission of India-X)

Political parties largely favoured conducting the assembly polls in a single phase after the festive holidays. Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale said, “We have demanded for the single-phase election and a hike in the election expenditure by ₹20 lakh.”

Maharashtra director general of police Rashmi Shukla told the ECI that they will be prepared if the elections are held in one phase. Officials from state departments suggested the ECI hold the elections in the middle of the week and not on the day before or after a holiday, as it leads to a drop in voter turnout.

During meetings, the ECI expressed concern over low voter turnout in Mumbai and urged for improvements in election facilities, people aware of the details said. Mumbai’s voter turnout dropped to 52.4% in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from 55.4% in 2019, significantly below the state average of 61.33%.

Several parties, too, cited concerns about low voter turnout due to electoral roll discrepancies and lack of polling booth facilities. Congress general secretaries Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai said: “We have strongly opposed the polling booths in housing societies as it could lead to the influencing on the basis of linguistic, caste-religious majority and unfair means. The elections should be held in government premises only.”

The BJP delegation, led by the party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, urged the poll panel to hold elections keeping in mind the festival season and the school holidays.

The ECI also sought an explanation from Maharashtra chief secretary Sujata Saunik and DGP Shukla for failing to fully implement its orders regarding transferring officials ahead of the assembly polls.

According to one of the people cited above, chief secretary Saunik addressed the concerns, stating that the transfers of just three to four state departments are yet to be done and the compliance report will be submitted by Monday at the latest. “A report related to other departments has already been sent on Thursday,” she said, according to the person.

DGP Shukla told the ECI that the transfer of a few police inspectors are yet to be completed for the want of proper replacements. “The haphazard transfers lead to the administration tribunal strictures,” she said.

The Maharashtra assembly’s current term ends on November 26, with elections expected in November. The ECI delegation plans to meet with district-level officials to further assess election readiness.