‘Why over 100 police inspectors…?’: ECI censures Maharashtra’s handling of transfers ahead of assembly polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has expressed strong displeasure over the Maharashtra state administration's failure to comply with Election Commission of India (ECI) directives on the transfer of key officials ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections. CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar & Dr. Sandhu reviews poll preparations.(@ECISVEEP)

During a review meeting in Mumbai on Friday, Kumar questioned why over 100 police inspectors are still holding key positions in the city, despite an ECI order issued on July 31 to relocate officials who have served in their current postings or home districts for more than three years, reported ANI.

Also Read | Amit Shah helps finalise Mahayuti seat-sharing: BJP likely to contest 155, Sena 85-90, NCP 45

Kumar reportedly also sought explanations from Maharashtra’s chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) for the delay in implementing the transfer order.

“No report was received from the Chief Secretary and DGP till the due date. Reminders were issued vide the Commission's letter of even number on 22.08.2024, 11.09.2024 and 25.09.2024, directing thereby to furnish the reports urgently,” a letter from ECI to the chief secretary of Maharashtra government read.

“The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite the reminders in the matter,” it added.

Also Read | Satyapal Malik to campaign for MVA in state assembly polls

CEC reprimands excise commissioner

Kumar also reprimanded the excise commissioner and gave strict instructions to dry up the flow of illicit liquor from neighbouring states to ensure fair elections. He stressed the need for stricter controls on the movement and distribution of illegal alcohol ahead of the elections, which are expected to be fiercely contested.

He warned against misuse of vehicles, particularly police vans and ambulances, for transporting illegal cash or other inducements during the election period.

Also Read | ‘United’ Mahayuti to push hyperlocal issues in assembly poll campaigns

The commission also issued directives to banks, prohibiting the movement of cash after sunset, and instructed the Narcotics Control Bureau to monitor inter-border drug trafficking closely.

An ECI delegation led by Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, is in Mumbai to review preparations for the upcoming election. The assembly elections in Maharashtra, which will be held in 288 constituencies, are expected to see a heated contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the Maha Yuti Alliance.

The ECI has yet to announce the election dates.

With ANI inputs