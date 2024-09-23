Satyapal Malik to campaign for MVA in state assembly polls

Mumbai: Satyapal Malik, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, said that he will campaign for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming state assembly elections and claimed the ruling BJP would be ‘wiped out’ in the state elections. HT Image

Malik met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday afternoon and at his residence, Matoshree, and said that BJP will be ‘thrown out of power’ in Maharashtra and Thackeray will play a major role in it. Both leaders held a meeting that lasted for around half an hour. MP Sanjay Raut was also present during this meeting.

“It’s sure that BJP will be thrown out of power in Maharashtra and other states too. In Haryana, too, BJP will lose the elections. In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will play an important role in BJP’s defeat,” said Malik.

He further said that Maharashtra assembly elections were scheduled with Haryana. But Delhi feared Maharashtra results so BJP leadership in Delhi ensured that the assembly elections in the state will be delayed.

Malik, who is known as a critic of prime minister Narendra Modi’s policies regarding farmers and agriculture, alleged that Maharashtra state assembly elections have been delayed only because the BJP is afraid of losing the state.

On Saturday he gave a speech as chief guest at the ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ meeting organized by Nirdhar Maharashtracha, a collective of civil society groups where he also blamed Modi for the Pulwama attack.