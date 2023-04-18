SIT formed to probe Atiq Ahmad’s murder, killers moved to different jail

Uttar Pradesh Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Monday to probe the sensational killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf two days ago as authorities moved the three men accused in the murder from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh district jail for “administrative and security” reasons.

Police personnel outside the Kasari Masari office of Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

Posing as journalists, three assailants sprayed Ahmad and his brother with bullets at the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital premises in Prayagraj city around 1030pm on Saturday when police brought the duo there for a routine health examination. Ahmad and Ashraf were talking to the media and were ringfenced by policemen when gunshots rang out and the murder was captured live on video.

A first information report (FIR) registered on Sunday morning named the three men as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit aka Shani (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj district. The government has already announced a judicial commission to probe the crime that has sparked allegations of police laxity and a breakdown of law-and-order.

Special director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma.

“The investigation of the case pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf is being carried out by the SHO of Shahganj police station,” said a statement issued by Sharma on Sunday night. “...In order to ensure impartial and qualitative investigation, this investigation will be carried out by a special investigation team,” it added. In another statement, Uttar Pradesh director general of police RK Vishwakarma said a three-member team of supervisors was also formed to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action.

The developments came on a day the three assailants were moved from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh, where they reached at 2.10 pm, said the office of director general of prisons, Lucknow. At Pratapgarh jail, the three men were kept separate from the other prisoners and monitored specially, said officials aware of developments.

The three were moved as the Naini Jail in Prayagraj presently holds many members of Atiq’s gang and his kin arrested in connection with the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards. Police officials said these prisoners may pose a threat to the three accused.

Meanwhile, old city areas of Prayagraj, including Chakia, Roshanbagh, Rajruppur and Atala, remained tense but peaceful. Police forces continue to remain deployed in these areas; internet services also remained suspended in Prayagraj for the second consecutive day.

The deaths came two days after Ahmad’s son Asad was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police, which triggered a political storm with allegations that the state administration had staged the shootout. “Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go),” Ahmad was quoted as saying in the moments before he was shot dead, in what was a reference to his son Asad’s funeral that was held earlier in the day. He had just climbed out of a police van and was walking, his brother handcuffed to him.

Ahmad – a former five-time state legislator and former Lok Sabha member who has 100 cases against him – and Ashraf were both wanted in the February 24 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal. Ahmad was a prime accused in the 2005 case as well. This was the sixth death of an accused in the February 24 case.

But questions mounted over possible lapses in arrangement by the police, with Opposition parties and his lawyer leading the charge.

“During a meeting in Bareilly jail, Ashraf had told me that a senior police official had issued threats to him. The official, whose name could not be disclosed, had threatened Ashraf that he would be taken out from jail within 15 days and would be eliminated. Ashraf had told me that he will write a letter to the CM, UP DGP, Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Allahabad high court, informing them about the threat issued to him,” said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

