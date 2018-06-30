UP gangster scared to step out of prison, wife says police may kill him in fake encounter

Once feared by people and policemen alike, gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi is now too scared even to step out of prison. According to sources at the Jhansi jail, he does not want to take the chance of appearing in court under police protection either.

Bajrangi’s wife, Seema Singh, says there is a good reason for his newfound fear. She told mediapersons on Friday that senior police officers of the state’s special task force (STF) have been allegedly hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband in a fake encounter after drawing him out of prison.

According to Seema, medical concerns were the reason for Bajrangi’s inability to make court appearances. “He is currently being treated by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and they have asked him not to move around. But STF officials insist that he travel long distances to attend courts hearings in different districts,” she said.

The gangster’s wife alleged that the STF is doing all it can – including arranging for other doctors to declare him fit – so he can be eliminated in a fake encounter outside the prison premises. She has even accused the authorities of trying to kill Bajrangi in jail with the aid of other inmates.

“An STF inspector conspired with a Jhansi jail inmate called Kamlesh on March 9 to kill my husband by poisoning his meals,” she said.

Among the other allegations levelled by Seema was a “conspiracy” by the police to scuttle the investigation into the murder of her brother, Pushpajeet Singh, and his friend, Sanjay Mishra, in Vikas Nagar on March 5, 2016. “Pushpajeet was killed because he was pursuing cases lodged against my husband. They don’t want him to get any legal help,” she said.

A senior STF officer rejected Seema’s allegations, stating that Bajrangi’s reluctance to come out of jail was just a ploy to delay the trials against him at various courts in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The allegations of a “murder conspiracy” also served to build sympathy for him, he added.

Bajrangi has been in jail since his arrest from Mumbai in January 2009. According to police, he still operates an alleged extortion racket with the help of aides outside prison.

The gangster has been accused of multiple murders, including that of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. He is also said to be involved in several rackets, including extortion, contract killing and manipulation of land deals.

Bajrangi, however, is not the only gangster who has raised fears of being killed in a police encounter under the current administration. Gangster Salim Rustam recently posted a social media video asking police as well as the state government to give him a chance to start over. The nine-minute clip also had him expressing fears of being killed in a police encounter.