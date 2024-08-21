UP post office official dies by suicide after CBI raid, blames colleagues for 'pressure' in WhatsApp letter

Following a CBI raid in connection with a corruption case, the post office superintendent allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The man, identified as TP Singh, blamed harassment by office colleagues for his extreme step. CBI (Representational)

The man allegedly died in his home district Aligarh. He reached his house in the UP city on Wednesday after he was questioned for several hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He posted his suicide letter in several WhatsApp groups he was a part of.

Singh took over the post in Bulandshahr in 2021.

He claimed in a letter dated August 21, 2024, that multiple office colleagues harassed him and put undue pressure on him. In the letter, addressed to the Aligarh police chief, he took the names of several of his colleagues.

He said there was a constant pressure to get work done.

"There has been constant pressure to get work done and there have been several complaints", read the letter.

He directly blamed some colleagues for his death.

"I am fed up with the above-mentioned people after being constantly pressured by them", the letter added.

The CBI had raided the main post office on Wednesday evening. The probe lasted for several hours. The agency questioned several people connected to the post office.

Multiple documents that were deemed important for the investigation were also seized by the CBI during the raid.

TP Singh was interrogated till 4 in the morning by the CBI.

The letter was widely circulated on social media. According to reports, TP Singh allegedly sent the letter on WhatsApp by himself.

(With inputs from ANI)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930,

SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290