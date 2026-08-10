Water levels of rivers in Uttar Pradesh rose following heavy rainfall in several parts of the state and neighbouring Uttarakhand, with the Ghaghra, Ganga and Sharda flowing above the danger level in Barabanki, Kaushambi and Lakhimpur Kheri, respectively, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

UP rivers rise after heavy rain; Ganga, Ghaghra, Sharda cross danger mark in 3 districts (PTI)

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The CWC issued a warning over the rising water levels. The Yamuna was showing an increasing trend in Mathura, while the Ganga level was rising in Hapur, Farrukhabad, Budaun, Bulandshahr and Fatehpur.

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The Ghaghra was also rising in Ballia and Ayodhya, while the Son was rising in Varanasi and the Hindon in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The rivers in these districts remained below the danger level.

In Prayagraj, continuous rainfall over the past week has led to a steady rise in the Ganga and Yamuna levels. According to the Flood Control Room report released at 8 am on Sunday, the Yamuna at Naini stood at 75.98 metres, up 10 cm in 24 hours. The Ganga was flowing at 75.54 metres at Chatnag and 78.77 metres at Phaphamau. Both rivers have risen by nearly one metre over the past week.

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Irrigation department executive engineer R.K. Singh said the rise in the Ganga had slowed marginally, while the Yamuna was expected to rise more significantly over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Although the situation remains under control and the water level of both rivers is still well below the danger mark of 84.73 metres, further rise is expected in the coming days due to heavy rainfall in various parts of the northern plains,” Singh said.

He attributed the rising Yamuna level to increased discharge from the Ken and Betwa rivers in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, both of which join the Yamuna in Banda district.

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Officials said substantial volumes of water were released from upstream barrages on Sunday morning, including 2,61,233 cusecs from Kanpur Barrage, 1,67,688 cusecs from Narora and 87,481 cusecs from Haridwar.

Singh said the deficit in seasonal rainfall so far made it unlikely that the rivers would touch the danger mark immediately.

“However, the district administration has completed all necessary preparations to deal with any flood-like situation that may arise in the coming weeks,” he added.

A 24x7 Flood Control Room is monitoring river levels and tracking any emerging flood-related threat, officials said.