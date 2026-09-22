Ballia , A 16-year-old girl allegedly under the care of a child care helpline here escaped from its facility, and its supervisor and a constable deputed there have been booked over the incident, officials said on Tuesday.

UP: Teen girl flees from child care helpline facility, supervisor and constable booked

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The girl, identified as Putul Kumari from Bihar's Vaishali district, had been brought to the child care helpline facility in Okdenganj police outpost area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday by Bairia police Sub-Inspector Sunil Yadav and head constable Sinki Gond after she was found missing.

She allegedly escaped from the facility's toilet at around 11.15 am on Sunday after bolting the door from inside and climbing out through a window.

A case was registered against Reema, a constable posted at Bairia police station, and Shilpa, the supervisor of the child care helpline, under Section 261 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, police said. Both of them were on duty at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was lodged late Monday night at the Ballia City Kotwali on a complaint by District Probation Officer Dr Amarendra Kumar Paushayan, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was lodged late Monday night at the Ballia City Kotwali on a complaint by District Probation Officer Dr Amarendra Kumar Paushayan, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have launched a search for the girl but she has not been traced so far, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told PTI that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the girl. An inquiry has also been initiated against constable Reema and further action will be taken on the basis of the report, he said.

District Probation Officer Paushayan said the girl was a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar and was 16 years old.

Action was being taken to terminate Shilpa's services for alleged gross negligence, he said.

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The girl had been found in Suremanpur in the Bairia area three days before she was brought to the child care helpline facility, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.