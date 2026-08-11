Lucknow, Temples across Uttar Pradesh reverberated with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' as large numbers of devotees and kanwariyas thronged Shiva shrines on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, officials said.

UP temples reverberate with 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees throng shrines on Sawan Monday

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek and a 'havan' at the Gorakhnath temple on Monday afternoon to mark the occasion, an official statement said.

After completing the rituals, Adityanath prayed to Lord Shiva for the welfare of the world and happiness and prosperity of all citizens, it said.

From western Uttar Pradesh to Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, devotees began gathering at temples from early morning, with crowds continuing till the evening prayers.

Kanwariyas carrying pots of Ganga water walked towards their destinations chanting 'Bol Bam', while devotees performed Rudrabhishek and offered prayers at different temples.

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{{^usCountry}} In Varanasi, devotees began arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple since Sunday night. Kanwariyas took a holy dip in the Ganga, collected water and proceeded towards the temple in queues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Varanasi, devotees began arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple since Sunday night. Kanwariyas took a holy dip in the Ganga, collected water and proceeded towards the temple in queues. {{/usCountry}}

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The temple premises echoed with bells, drums and chants as devotees offered milk, curd, honey, bel leaves and other traditional offerings to Lord Shiva.

In Prayagraj, devotees queued up at the major Shiva temples, including the Mankameshwar temple, after taking a dip at the Sangam.

Kanwariyas in saffron carrying decorated kanwars were seen chanting 'Jai Bholenath', the statement said.

In Ayodhya, large crowds gathered at temples, including Nageshwarnath, Kshireswarnath, Panchmukhi Mahadev and Jharkhandeshwarnath.

The devotees also thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi areas. After bathing in the Saryu, many offered Ganga water at the Nageshwarnath temple.

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The Kanwar pilgrimage also remained in full swing across the state, with devotees travelling on foot, bicycles and decorated vehicles.

Locals and voluntary organisations set up rest camps, drinking-water points and medical facilities along the routes, while several places witnessed flower showers to welcome the kanwariyas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.