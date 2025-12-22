Lucknow/Varanasi, Residents of Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli districts can now anonymously report crimes ranging from cattle smuggling and illicit liquor to drugs and offences against women through a new WhatsApp chatbot launched by police department, officials said on Monday. UP: Varanasi police range launches WhatsApp chatbot for residents to report crime anonymously

The initiative, ‘Police Satark Mitra’, aims to encourage citizens to share information on illegal activities without fear of their identity being disclosed.

According to an official statement, any resident of the three districts falling under the Varanasi police range can provide information by messaging the WhatsApp number 7839860411 or by scanning a designated QR code. The system has been designed to ensure complete anonymity, as the mobile number or personal details of the informer are not visible to the police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that a simple message such as "Hi" will activate the chatbot. The system then guides the user through language options and prompts to collect specific details regarding the offence.

"Citizens can report a wide range of offences, including cattle smuggling and cow slaughter, illegal drugs and liquor trade, arms manufacturing and trafficking, gambling, prostitution, and women and child trafficking," DIG Krishna said.

He added that the platform also covers illegal mining, extortion, police corruption, and forced religious conversion. Information can be shared through text, audio messages, photographs or videos.

The police said the main objective of the initiative is to remove hesitation among citizens who may fear retaliation. The chatbot also allows citizens to share CCTV footage or evidence related to serious crimes such as murder, robbery or chain snatching. All information received through the chatbot will be forwarded to the office of the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district as well as the DIG of Varanasi range. The SP’s office will then assign the information to a designated officer via WhatsApp. Details of the action taken will be shared through the system, and an automated response will be sent to the informer after action is initiated. The facility also allows citizens to report the alleged involvement of police personnel in illegal activities or corruption, they said.

For monitoring and analysis, backend dashboards have been created at the district SP offices and the DIG office. These dashboards enabling the police to track crime hotspots and weekly or monthly patterns of illegal activities, they said.

The police have appealed to the residents of Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli to use of the 'Police Satark Mitra' bot to assist in maintaining law and order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.