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UP varsities told to form anti-conversion cells

Uttar Pradesh's governor orders colleges to establish anti-conversion cells, prompting support from the BJP and criticism from the opposition over priorities.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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All higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh, including medical and dental colleges, are gearing up to set up “Dharmantaran Roktham Cells” (anti-conversion cells) following an order by state governor Anandiben Patel — a move which has sparked a political row.

Representational image.(Pixabay)

According to a May 28 letter from the governor’s secretariat to vice chancellors, directors of all state universities and institutes, a copy of which is with HT, high educational institutions, including medical institutes and others, have been instructed to strengthen counselling services, monitoring systems, student welfare mechanisms, reporting protocols and establish preventive safeguards after reports of students allegedly being influenced through inducement, psychological pressure or other unethical means (for conversion).

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed the directive, calling it necessary to protect students from coercion, the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the government of ignoring more pressing issues in higher education.

A senior higher education department official said, “The focus is on early detection, counselling and student welfare rather than waiting for complaints to reach law-enforcement agencies.”

“The institute will implement the governor’s instructions and take the necessary steps for the formation of the cell,” Singh said.

Lucknow University registrar Bhavana Mishra and vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini said, “The university would act on the governor’s directive regarding the constitution of a Conversion Prevention Cell.”

Prof JP Pandey, vice chancellor, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, said, “The university has started the process of constituting the cell while we are also directing the head of colleges to comply with the directives,” he said.

 
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