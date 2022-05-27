UP: Woman, daughters commit suicide after police raid over elopement

Baghpat police have registered a case against a sub-inspector and five others on Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in Bachaud village on Tuesday evening fearing arrest.

While the elder daughter, aged 19, died on Wednesday, the mother and the younger daughter, 17, died in a hospital in Meerut.

The woman belongs to the Lohar community, a backward caste, and her son had eloped with a Dalit woman a fortnight ago; the police raid was aimed at finding the couple after a complaint was registered by the woman’s father.

Police had raided the premises after receiving a tip off that the eloped couple had returned and was staying at the man’s house.

The deaths sent a shock wave through the village. Angry villagers refused to perform the last rites of the older girl on Wednesday, demanding that police and the Dalit woman’s brothers, who were present during the raid, be booked for pushing the woman and her daughters to consume poison.

District magistrate of Baghpat Rajkamal Yadav and SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun rushed to the village on Wednesday and tried to pacify the villagers . The angry villagers only agreed to perform the last rites after a case was registered against six people, including sub-inspector Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and two brothers of the eloped girl.

On Thursday, the woman and her 17-year-old second daughter also died during treatment. The villagers once again refused to perform last rites, demanding the arrest of the accused and ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the victim’s family.

The DM and SP again managed to pacify the villagers and the last rites of the woman and her daughter were performed.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The woman’s son eloped with a Dalit girl a fortnight ago and police along with the girl’s brothers and family members were mounting pressure on the boy’s family to find out the couple’s whereabouts.

The Circle officer of Baraut area Yuvraj Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against six persons, including sub-inspector Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and the girl’s two brothers for pushing the woman and her daughters to consume poison. “No one has been arrested yet,” Singh added.

Police had raided the house of the boy on Tuesday evening after they received a tip-off that the eloped couple had returned, but they didn’t find them.

