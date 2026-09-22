Etah , A woman and her mother were allegedly bludgeoned to death in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, with police registering a case against her husband and father-in-law on the basis of statements given by her children, officials said on Tuesday.

UP: Woman, mother bludgeoned to death in Etah, cops suspect husband and father-in-law

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The incident took place in the Awagarh area late Monday night. The victims were identified as Kamla Devi and her daughter Priyanka , both residents of Awagarh.

According to police, the two women suffered injuries to their faces and eyes after being attacked with a sharp or heavy object.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said Priyanka lived with her children in her parents' house on the outskirts of Yadav Nagar locality in Awagarh. She apparently had a dispute with her husband.

Police received information about the incident at around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

"When police reached the spot, Priyanka's children allegedly told them that their father and grandfather had killed their mother and grandmother , respectively. On the basis of their statements, a case was registered against the two accused and teams were conducting raids to arrest them," police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior Superintendent of Police Elamaran G inspected the crime scene and directed officials to form teams to arrest the accused. ASP Pandey and Jalesar Circle Officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh also reached the spot with police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Superintendent of Police Elamaran G inspected the crime scene and directed officials to form teams to arrest the accused. ASP Pandey and Jalesar Circle Officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh also reached the spot with police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Police from all stations under the Jalesar circle, along with Kotwali Dehat police, were deployed at the scene. A forensic team and dog squad collected evidence from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the motive, weapon used in the crime and other circumstances were being investigated.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other findings of the investigation, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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