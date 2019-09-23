UP woman throws newborn twin daughters in pond, reports them kidnapped

india

A woman threw her twin daughters in a pond after an altercation with husband in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday. She and her husband have been arrested by the police.

The infants were 20 days old.

Police said the mother, Nazma, had been unsure how she would be able to bring up her newborns since her husband, Waseem, had been jobless for some time. The couple had an altercation about Waseem’s inability to get himself a job. In a fit of rage, Muzaffarnagar district police chief Abhishek Yadav said, Nazma flung her daughters in the village pond.

When she realised what she had committed murder, Nazma told villagers that their daughter had been kidnapped, Yadav said.

The couple also reported the kidnaping to the police station at Sikhera. Police station incharge Inspector Ajay Kumar brought the couple to police station for questioning. During interrogation, the district police chief said they confessed of throwing their twins in the village pond.

The bodies of the girls were fished out from the pond.

“The couple has been arrested and sent to jail”, Yadav said.

Police said Waseem, who earlier lived in the district’s Mansoorpur town, had shifted to Nazma’s village after their marriage.

