Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers for tampering evidence
india news

Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers for tampering evidence

A former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, was also convicted in the case. As many as 59 lives were lost in the fire tragedy.
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday convicted real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal along with two of their employees among others in a case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. A former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, was also convicted in the case.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma had reserved the order on Thursday after the conclusion of final arguments in the matter.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost. The Ansals were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they paid 30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The Ansal brothers along with Sharma, and other individuals -- PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra -- were booked in the present case.

Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

RELATED STORIES

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the complainant Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), told the court on Thursday that Ansals and HS Panwar had hatched a criminal conspiracy of the destruction of the most vital piece of evidence collected by the CBI against them in the main Uphaar case.

“The documents were handpicked and were tampered with, mutilated, torn and some also went missing,” he told the court.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uphaar cinema fire
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31

Denmark PM to meet PM Modi on climate change ahead of COP 26

Bhupesh Baghel replies to PK, explains what doesn't have 'quick-fix' solution

PM Modi speaks to Japan PM, discusses enhancing cooperation in Indo-Pacific
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP