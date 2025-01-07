New Delhi, The Congress, unrepresented in the Delhi assembly since 2015, is desperately trying to gain a foothold in the February 5 elections. Uphill task for Cong to reclaim lost ground in Delhi

Here is the SWOT analysis for the Congress in Delhi.

Strength:

*To counter A's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna of a monthly assistance of ₹2,100 post elections, the Congress has announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' where it promised a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women if voted to power.

*In this election, all the senior leadership of the state unit have been fielded - Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, and former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf.

Weakness:

*Congress has not been in power in Delhi since 2013, making it challenging to regain the trust of voters.

*In 2013, the party fought polls under the leadership of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, but since then, then, it has lacked a prominent, widely recognised leader in Delhi.

*After two consecutive election losses, the party's lower cadres may be short on motivation, which could hinder its campaign efforts.

Opportunities:

*The biggest opportunity for the Congress is that the party does not have anything to lose since it does not have even a single MLA in Delhi assembly for last two terms.

*The party has opportunity to regain its traditional vote bank in this election which has been shifted to the A in recent years.

*If it gets even a few seats, it will boost the morale of the party and the workforce.

*Similar to 2013, where Congress played a key role in forming a government by supporting A, there is an opportunity for Congress to once again play the role of a kingmaker if the election results lead to a hung assembly.

Threat:

*If Congress fails to make any significant gains in this election, it could face the real possibility of being wiped out from the Delhi political landscape.

*Strong presence of A and BJP, along with their well-established support bases, poses a major threat to Congress' chances of regaining power.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.