UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, suicide note found

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The crime team was also called for inspection, and legal proceedings are underway.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

"A suicide note was also recovered from the room, in which he mentioned that he alone was responsible for his death," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting a suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at around 6.32 pm on Saturday. "A team was rushed to the spot immediately. Upon arrival, the police team found Tarun Thakur's body hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet."

Tarun was a native of Jammu and was living here in a rented accommodation.

The matter came to light when Tarun's father was trying to reach him since morning and received no response. He then contacted Tarun's house owner, who accessed the second floor through an adjacent room with a common balcony and saw the youth hanging inside the locked room. He then informed the police.

The house has seven single-room units, all occupied by UPSC aspirants, police added.

Tarun's mobile phone was found at the spot, and his brother, who resides in Gurugram, has been informed. The crime team was also called for inspection, and legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Further investigation is in progress, and the exact cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).