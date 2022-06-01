UPSC aspirant's 'missed by 11 marks' tweet goes viral, Internet asks him not to lose hope

The tweet of a UPSC aspirant who could not qualify has gone viral after the results of the Civil Services exams were declared on May 30. Rajat Sambyal said it was his 6th attempt in the UPSC but he could not make it because of his low score in the interview Posting a photo of his mark sheet, he said he missed by 11 marks. "10 years of hard work ended in ashes... 'And I still rise'," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the six attempts so far, Rajat Sambyal failed prelims 3 times and could not pass the mains twice. "In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the marksheet he posted, he scored 112 in paper 1, 84 in paper 2, 110 in paper 3, 87 in paper 4, 93 in paper 5, 169 in paper 6, 138 in paper 7, taking the total of written to 793, while in the personality test, he scored 149.

Many social media users related to Rajat Sambyal's feelings, why many questioned why people are so 'obsessed' with UPSC. Some social media users asked him to look at other avenues as he is a civil engineer. Some, however, encouraged him to be strong and not give up his dream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti Sharma, a student of history, has topped the civil services examination 2021. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively. A total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful candidates and had words of encouragement for those who could not clear the exam. "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he tweeted.

"I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," PM Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail