 UPSC cancels controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC cancels controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2024 03:35 PM IST

The body has also debarred her from appearing for any exam conducted by the UPSC.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial trainee IAS officer, Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, over irregularities in her civil services exam 2022 application. The body has also debarred her from appearing for any exam conducted by the UPSC in the future.

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar.(ANI file photo)
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar.(ANI file photo)

This is a developing story.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / UPSC cancels controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On