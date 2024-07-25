Puja Khedkar case: Pune hospital finds no foul play in disability certificate

Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pune has found in its internal probe that there was no wrongdoing in the issuance of a seven per cent locomotor disability certificate to Puja Khedkar, a senior official said on Wednesday. IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's disability certificate from YCM hospital mentions seven percent disability and has been verified (HT FILE PHOTO)

Also Read: Amid row, Puja Khedkar ‘out of reach’, fails to report to trainee IAS academy: Report

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital, said “The internal report confirmed that the certificate was issued following a thorough assessment by our physiotherapy and orthopaedic departments and the medical test conducted was as per rules and there was no foul play found.”

Also Read: UPSC moves to cancel candidature of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

According to Wable, the probe findings also reject the possibility of Puja Khedkar's claims of having a locomotor disability that warranted any benefits in becoming an IAS officer.

Also Read: Puja Khedkar exam availed attempts beyond limit, faked identity: What UPSC found in its probe

“It has been clarified that the certificate would not provide any benefits in education or employment,” he said.

After receiving a letter from the Collector's office in Pune about Puja Khedkar's claims, the hospital conducted an investigation to gauge if the certificates had false claims.

Dr Wable also responded to claims that Puja Khedkar had used the address of a private company to get her medical certificate, saying, “Verifying the address doesn't come under the office work of the hospital. We just have to see if the person belongs to the Pimpri Chinchwad area or not and that was checked.”

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, is facing scrutiny due to allegations that she used fake physical disability and OBC quota claims to secure a position in civil service.

She was transferred earlier this year from Pune to Washim for allegedly abusing her power by demanding perks and seizing the office of an additional collector, while still in the probationary period.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussorie, Uttarakhand, recalled Puja Khedkar and put her probationary period on hold, after allegations against her surfaced.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also filed a police case against Puja Khedkar for attempting the civil services exam beyong the permissible limit by faking her identity. The Commission also issued a show cause notice to cancel her candidature in the 2022 civil services exam and bar her from future attempts as well.