UPSC Civil Services 2020 Results out: List of toppers
The Union Public Service Commission has announced the final result of the Civil Services exam 2020 on its website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the list of candidates who will now join various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS. Shubham Kumar, B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay has topped the list while Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal is the topper among the women candidates securing overall 2nd rank.
The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. Education qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering, Humanities, Commerce and Medical Science from premier institutions such as IIT, BITS, NSUT, DTU, JIPMER, Delhi University, Mumbai University etc. The top 25 successful candidates opted for subjects like Anthropology, Civil Engineering, Commerce and Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, International Relations, Public Administration and Sociology as their optional choice in the Main examination.
Here is the list of toppers
Shubham Kumar
Jagrati Awasthi
Ankita Jain
Yash Jaluka
Mamta Yadav
Meera K
Praveen Kumar
Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
Apala Mishra
Satyam Gandhi
Devayanu
Mithun Premraj
Gaurav Budania
Karishma Nair
Ria Dabi
Arth Jain
Sarthak Agrawal
Radhika Gupta
Shashwat Tripurari
P Srija
Vaishali Jain
Nitesh Kumar Jain
Sadaf Choudhary
Krishan Kumar Singh
Vaibhav Rawat
Pulkit Singh
Maithreyu Naidu
Divya Mishra
Prakhar Kumar Singh
Divyanshu Choudhary
These candidates have been recommended for appointment to the IAS, IFS, IPS and Centra services. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for the appointment.
Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October 2020. Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam. A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.