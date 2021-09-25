UP woman teaches Malayalam to migrant workers’ kids in Kerala

A woman from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who learnt Malayalam during her studies in Kerala, is now voluntarily teaching the language to children of migrant labourers at a special training centre in Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district.

Arshi Salim (21), daughter of a woodwork designer, is teaching 40 children belonging to other states at the centre started by Samagra Siksha Kerala (SSK) during the pandemic. These children do not have access to online classes and face economic hardships because of job loss of their parents due to pandemic-induced recession.

When SSK started 40 such centres to help children of migrant workers in Ernakulam, Arshi Salim chipped in. As a daughter of a migrant worker, she understands their pain.

“My father came to Kerala when I was 9-year-old. Enrolled in a local school I was a mute spectator as the medium of instruction was Malayalam. One day, I mustered courage and approached the Malayalam teacher with a strange request -- I want to speak like a Malayali. The teacher was moved and started teaching me well,” she said. Arshi bagged distinction in both Malayalam papers in Class 10 examination.

She is the eldest daughter of M Salim who has four children. “Life was really tough in initial days of pandemic. My father even thought of going back. But many people helped us and the SSK selected me as an educational volunteer to teach migrant children,” she said, adding she was really happy when she got the first salary of ₹6,000.

Arshi is pursuing a computer course now after completing her Plus 2 in humanities with distinction. Not a trained teacher, she imparts basic lessons in all subjects other than maths. Most of her students are from the north-eastern states.

“Malayalam is a beautiful language very close to Sanskirt but some words are really tongue-twisting. But once you learn it, the flow will come naturally. Now I read Malayalam novels and poems,” she said, adding that her first priority is to help ease burden of her father after assuming a permanent job.

Arshi said she will pursue her studies after her siblings get basic education. “My idols are father of nation Mahathma Gandhi and former President A P J Abdul Kalam,” she said.

Praising Arshi’s teaching skills, Biman Sarkar, a Class 8 student belonging to Manipur, said, “She is committed, and her flow in three languages (Hindi, English and Malayalam) impresses us. For us, it is easy to connect with her.”

SSK co-ordinator Siju Jacob said, “Arshi is hard working and she handles children well. She takes teaching as a passion.”

SSK, an overarching programme for school education, aims at ensuring equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.