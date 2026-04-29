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US 8-week long war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official

Jules Hurst, who is performing the duties of the comptroller, told lawmakers that most of that money was for munitions

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:41 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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The United States's war on Iran that began on February 28 has costed $25 billion so far, according to a senior Pentagon official. Providing the first official estimate of military spending of the US, officials said that most of this was used to fund ammunition.

Acting Under Secretary of Defense and Comptroller, Jules Hurst III, discusses the Department of Defense's FY27 Budget Request at the Pentagon.(AP File Photo)

The war, which began with the US and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, has continued for over eight weeks without any immediate solution. The peace talks between the two sides have failed to reach a common ground despite internventions from several countries.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest proposal.

Jules Hurst, who is performing the duties of the comptroller, told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that most of that money was for munitions, Reuters reported.

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Hurst did not detail what that cost estimate included and whether it took into account the projected costs of rebuilding and repairing base infrastructure in the Middle East damaged in the conflict.

Thirteen US troops have reportedly been killed in the conflict, and hundreds have been wounded.

Downfall in Trump's popularity amid war

The war has also led to the disruptions of global energy supplies and shipments of oil after the choking of the Strait of Hormuz. All this has caused a run-up in US gasoline prices and agricultural products such as fertilisers, on top of the long list of other high consumer prices.

Meanwhile, Trump's popularity has taken a beating with just 34% of Americans approving of the US conflict with Iran, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, according to a recent Reuters poll.

(With input from Reuters)

 
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