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US ambassador to India Sergio Gor announces Philippines Quad meeting

In May, the grouping announced an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to strengthen information sharing

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 10:51 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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A meeting of the foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad will be held in the Philippines in two weeks, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor. (X)

“...we’re looking forward to having a Quad meeting...[in] the Philippines. And so that is not to take away from any of the other nations. Those will continue. We aim to have a Quad meeting at some point, a ministerial Quad meeting in Australia. But in the meantime, in two weeks, we’re hopeful to have this Quad meeting in the Philippines with all four of our partners,” said Gor at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum leadership summit in Washington.

In May, the grouping announced an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to strengthen information sharing by leveraging the surveillance capabilities of India, Japan, Australia, and the US. The Quad nations also plan to develop port infrastructure in Fiji.

Gor announced the fresh Quad meeting even as observers have questioned the grouping’s relevance. There has been no leaders’ level meeting of the Quad since the Trump administration took office in January 2025.

Gor said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to return to India later in the year after his visit in May for bilateral and Quad foreign ministers’ meetings.

 
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