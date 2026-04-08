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US court allows pre-motion hearing in SEC case against Adani Group

The Adanis argued that the US court lacks jurisdiction and that the complaint fails to establish any wrongdoing.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 03:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A United States court has allowed a pre-motion conference in the securities case against the Adani Group, with billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani seeking dismissal of the lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. (Reuters File)

The US district court for the Eastern District of New York on April 7 granted the defendants’ request to hold a pre-motion conference before filing a motion to dismiss. The order was passed by judge Nicholas G Garaufis, who directed both sides to confer and schedule the hearing.

The case, ‘SEC v. Adani et al’, arises from a complaint filed by the SEC in November 2024 alleging securities fraud linked to a 2021 bond issuance by Adani Green Energy Ltd. The SEC had sued alleging they misled investors by failing to disclose an alleged bribery scheme tied to Indian state officials, framing the case under US securities laws.

In a pre-motion letter, the Adanis argued that the US court lacks jurisdiction and that the complaint fails to establish any wrongdoing. They said neither had sufficient contacts with the United States or direct involvement in the bond offering.

They further argued that the complaint does not show that Gautam Adani approved the issuance, attended key meetings or directed any communication at US investors, nor does it establish intent to defraud.

The defendants have sought dismissal of the complaint in full and indicated readiness to appear for the pre-motion conference, which will determine whether the case proceeds to a formal motion stage.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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