A US court has directed that documents linked to a case filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun be sent to three district courts in Delhi for delivery to National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel. The US State Department transmitted a civil lawsuit filed by Pannun against the Indian government to the Indian embassy in Washington through diplomatic channels. (File)

India has rejected Pannun’s lawsuit, calling it “fabricated and malicious”. The latest court order does not establish any liability on the part of the two officials.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York directed its clerk to send the summons and accompanying judicial documents to the Patiala House District Court for Doval and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.

“The clerk of this court is directed to transmit the accompanying service materials, by international mail or courier, to the…Indian courts having jurisdiction where Defendants reside,” the order said.

Last week, the US State Department transmitted a civil lawsuit filed by Pannun against the Indian government to the Indian embassy in Washington through diplomatic channels. Separately, the New York court cleared the way for Pannun to serve summons on Doval and Goel through Indian courts.

The two developments marked separate steps in the process of formally notifying the defendants in the civil suit, which alleges that Indian officials conspired to assassinate Pannun at his New York home in 2023. Neither, however, amounts to a judicial finding on the allegations.

India has long raised with the US the activities of Pannun and other Khalistani separatists based in North America, including threats issued by them against Indian diplomats and missions.

The Indian side has also apprised the US of what it describes as the frivolous nature of legal cases filed by the separatists.

On November 11, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Pannun’s case when asked about it at a regular media briefing and stressed that all official communications related to the issue would have to be routed through India’s law ministry.