US credits ‘beautiful partnership’ for India-Pakistan ceasefire amid violation, explosions in Kashmir

The US State Department credited a ‘beautiful partnership’ for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday. In a statement issued soon after Pakistan violated the agreement and drones were spotted in Udhampur and Srinagar, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the ceasefire deal was reached after several conversations between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance over the past 48 hours. US President Donald Trump posted about the India-Pakistan ceasefire on Saturday(AFP)

The State Department spokesperson further credited President Donald Trump's ‘vision and insight’.

“It was a beautiful partnership. This was the result of the Vice President JD Vance, of course, this entire government moving through the vision and implementing the insight and vision of President Trump, along with, of course, my guy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Bruce said on News Nation.

However, soon after a ceasefire was announced, strong explosions were heard across Srinagar and multiple blackouts were ordered in border areas.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar,” Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the ceasefire agreement and thanked Trump for his help. “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability. We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia," he tweeted.

Before the violation, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters that the Pakistan DGMO facilitated the ceasefire on Saturday afternoon by contacting his Indian counterpart.

“Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time,” he said.