As Pakistan army targets Indian cities, PM Shehbaz Sharif praises ceasefire deal

Hours after a ceasefire was announced by India and Pakistan, Udhampur and Srinagar were once again attacked by drones. The attack came moments after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, praised the ceasefire agreement and hailed Donald Trump for his help. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks on the ceasefire came just minutes after his army violated the deal.(AFP)

Taking to X, Sharif wrote, “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region .”

Also Read: Air raid alert in Barmer, gunshots in J&K's Baramulla after India-Pakistan ceasefire

“Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.

“We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia.

“Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability”, he added.

But moments later, Pakistan violated the ceasefire with shelling and drone raids in many border districts, including Barmer in Rajasthan and baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to X, even Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah reacted to the situation and his post perfectly symbolised the violation.

He wrote, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

In another tweet, he stated, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Hostiliies between both countries have escalaled since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22. The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Also before the violation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the media that the Pakistan DGMO facilitated the ceasefire on Saturday afternoon, by contacting his Indian counterpart. “Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time,” he said.