Ceasefire agreement, then turnaround by Pakistan; drone attacks continue | 5 facts

Hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement, drone sightings and shelling were reported in Srinagar and Udhampur, while blackouts were reimposed in several areas including Katra and Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir, as drones were spotted in the region. India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky, after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement, in the city of Jammu, May 10, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

Amid reports of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the United States for its role in facilitating the truce and conveyed hope for future peace in the region.

The Pakistani premier posted his response to the ceasefire on social media, stating: “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.”

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz’s elder brother and a former three-time prime minister, also commented on the development. He wrote that while Pakistan is a “peace-loving” nation, it “knows how to defend itself”.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following several days of mounting tension.

5 points on latest tensions