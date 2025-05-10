Ceasefire agreement, then turnaround by Pakistan; drone attacks continue | 5 facts
Soon after India-Pakistan ceasefire, tensions flared in J&K as drones were intercepted over Udhampur and blasts reported near Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment.
Hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement, drone sightings and shelling were reported in Srinagar and Udhampur, while blackouts were reimposed in several areas including Katra and Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir, as drones were spotted in the region.
Amid reports of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the United States for its role in facilitating the truce and conveyed hope for future peace in the region.
The Pakistani premier posted his response to the ceasefire on social media, stating: “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.”
Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz’s elder brother and a former three-time prime minister, also commented on the development. He wrote that while Pakistan is a “peace-loving” nation, it “knows how to defend itself”.
His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following several days of mounting tension.
5 points on latest tensions
- Drone activity and explosions return to J&K despite ceasefire: Shortly after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, tensions resurfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were intercepted over Udhampur, and fresh explosions were reported near the high-security Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar. Videos circulating online captured multiple drone sightings and loud blast sounds, raising alarm across the region. Srinagar also saw a complete blackout following the disturbances, with drones reportedly hovering in the skies again.
- Voluntary blackout observed in Katra and Vaishno Devi Bhawan area: Following the reports of drones and explosions, residents in Katra and around the Vaishno Devi Bhawan area were advised to observe a voluntary blackout. Lights in homes and public spaces were switched off as a precautionary measure. Authorities issued advisories urging people to stay indoors and remain alert while emphasising that these were precautionary steps and not a response to any immediate threat.
- Drone sightings and blackout protocols triggered in Punjab: In Punjab, similar security measures were initiated. Amritsar saw a return of blackout orders, and drones were spotted in Gurdaspur. In Ludhiana, the district administration issued a public notice requesting citizens to remain indoors and adopt voluntary blackout practices wherever possible. Streetlights and public lighting were switched off to minimise visibility, and residents were asked to stay calm but vigilant. The district administration in Ferozepur reinstated blackout orders similar to previous alerts. Residents were instructed to switch off all lights both inside and outside their homes. The advisory emphasised that there was no need to panic and urged people to follow safety instructions as a routine precaution.
- Bathinda administration urges calm amid sirens and concern: Sirens were reported in Bathinda, leading to public anxiety. Responding to this, the Bathinda district administration released a statement assuring residents that there was no immediate threat. It clarified that while ceasefire violations had been reported in the media, the situation was being closely monitored, and the public would be updated promptly if necessary. The administration advised citizens to follow official communication channels for accurate updates.
- Drones spotted in Gujarat, Rajasthan on alert: In Gujarat, home minister Harsh Sanghavi informed the public via a tweet that drones were seen in Kutch district. "Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic," he posted on X. In Rajasthan's Barmer also, an air raid alert was issued while Jaisalmer went under a blackout.