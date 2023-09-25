US issues record 90,000 student visas in India in three months

The United States embassy in India revealed Monday that they have issued a record number of student visas this summer, with the grand total exceeding 90,000. The visas were distributed throughout the months of June, July, and August, marking a historic milestone in educational exchange between India and the US.

Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That’s a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time,” the embassy shared a post on X (formerly Twitter).

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The announcement comes as no surprise, given the US Mission's earlier projection at the commencement of student visa applications this year. Brendan Mullarkey, the acting minister counsellor for consular affairs in India, emphasised in June that, "Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas, which is more than were issued to any other nationality."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With having issued over 90,000 student visas during the summer months, the US seems prepared to register a new record soon. In the current academic year, more than 200,000 Indian students are pursuing their education at American academic institutions, representing more than 20% of international students currently in the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the ongoing efforts to partner in the education sector, India-US has also decided to come together for a virtual institute, announced via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), following the bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in earlier this month.

India-US Global Challenges Institute will function virtually and conduct research in emerging areas in campuses of partner higher education institutions from both countries, people aware of the details told HT.

For those interested in pursuing education in the US, the country also offers ‘EducationUSA’, the free government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information on admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents accredited US colleges and universities with eight advising centres across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON