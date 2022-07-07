Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US lawmaker recommends CAATSA waiver for India's S-400 purchases from Russia

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems.
India has a long-standing defence relationship with Russia — and has pursued its acquisition of the S-400 missile system. (Archive)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 08:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

US Congressman Ro Khanna has recommended a waiver for India from federal law CAATSA that provides for punitive actions against countries engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors. Khanna, a Democratic Congressman of Indian origin, acknowledged that India faces immediate needs to maintain its heavily Russian-built weapons system and a waiver to sanctions under CAATSA is in best interests of US and its defence partnership with India, reported news agency ANI.

"While India faces immediate needs to maintain its heavily Russian-built weapons systems, a waiver to sanctions under CAATSA during transition period is in best interests of US and US-India defense partnership to deter aggressors in light of Russia and China’s close partnership," ANI quoted Khanna as saying.

Khanna’s recommendation comes weeks after a powerful Democratic senator sought clarity from the Biden administration on CAATSA sanctions waiver to India on purchase of S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

"In South and Central Asia, we need clarity on whether the administration will waive CAATSA sanctions for India's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system and what role, if so, are they going to continue to play in the QUAD," said Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems amid a warning from the previous US administration that going ahead with the contract may invite sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. The US has already acted against Turkey for acquiring the S-400 by ending Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 fighter jet deal.

But India has maintained that it has relationships with many countries and it will do what is in the national interest.

(With ANI inputs)

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ro khanna united states russia s-400 india
