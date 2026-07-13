US national held at Nepal border, ‘had entered India via sea route without valid documents’

An American national was detained at the India-Nepal border while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. The man was detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a routine patrol in Uttar Pradesh's Mainihwa area under Sonauli police station limits, near border pillar number 516, news agency PTI reported.

No travel documents were found in his possession. (Screengrab/ X: @GouravGKRepots)

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Upon questioning, it was revealed that the American national, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, had entered India in 2025 via sea route without any valid documents, an official said. A case was registered against Brown thereafter, Additional SP (Maharajganj) Siddharth said, according to ANI news agency.

No travel documents were found in his possession, the additional SP said.

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‘Lost passport in Thailand, travelled to Sri Lanka, then India’

In a video message, the additional SP said, “Yesterday, on July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California.”

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Brown revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, but allegedly lost his passport there, Siddharth said. Brown then reached Sri Lanka via sea route and then came to India again via the sea route in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Brown revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, but allegedly lost his passport there, Siddharth said. Brown then reached Sri Lanka via sea route and then came to India again via the sea route in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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“Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him. No valid travel documents were found in his possession,” the additional SP informed. He said that Brown's claims were currently being verified and a case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents. Further legal proceedings are underway, Siddharth added.

Ukrainians, US national arrested by NIA over terror training module

This comes days after five Ukrainians and a US national were held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in providing terrorist and combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, ANI news agency reported. The six were produced before the Patiala House court on Friday last week.

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The accused allegedly entered India on tourist visas before travelling through Mizoram into Myanmar. In Myanmar, they reportedly came into contact with ethnic armed groups operating against the military junta in the country. The NIA further alleged that the accused provided training and support relating to drone warfare and other such military technologies to such groups, according to ANI. The investigation in the case is underway, with the accused persons currently in judicial custody.