‘US national, liable for prosecution’: Inside ‘leave India’ notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been warned that he will be liable for prosecution if he fails to leave India by October 28, according to a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai.

Khan is expected to challenge the notice before the Bombay high court through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

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The notice directs the 43-year-old ‘US national’ to depart from the country, alleging that he has contravened provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

What the notice says

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The notice, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, states:

Deep Dive What does the FRRO notice require Imran Khan to do? The Mumbai FRRO notice directs Imran Khan, described as a US national, to leave India by October 28, 2026. It says that failing to comply could make him liable for prosecution under the relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Why was Imran Khan issued a notice to leave India? The notice followed Khan’s participation in an October 10 protest in Mumbai and a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Somaiya alleged that Khan’s participation violated OCI provisions and visa conditions; the FRRO notice says he contravened the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Can an OCI cardholder legally participate in a protest in India? The provided articles say the OCI framework does not expressly impose a blanket ban on attending every public protest. OCI cardholders are foreign nationals and do not have the same constitutional protections as Indian citizens; the legality of a particular case depends on the applicable laws, conditions and circumstances.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned, that you, Imran Khan Pal, Passport/TD No. 566979012, a United States of America national have contravened the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Rules and Orders made thereunder.

“Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section (7) Sub-Section (2), Clause (c) read with Section (29) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (XII of 2025), the undersigned, being the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Mumbai and Civil Authority, in pursuance of the MHA, Govt. of India's Notification Nos. S.O. 3990 (E) File No. 25022/42/2025-Imm(1) dated 01.09.2025 order that, you shall not remain in India and shall depart from India on or before 28.10.2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Non-compliance of this order will render you liable for prosecution under the relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025,”the notice adds. Imran Khan to move Bombay HC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Non-compliance of this order will render you liable for prosecution under the relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025,”the notice adds. Imran Khan to move Bombay HC {{/usCountry}}

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Khan is expected to challenge the notice before the Bombay high court through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

According to the proposed plea, no provision of the law or any rule prohibits an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder from participating in a protest. The petition is expected to describe the notice directing the 43-year-old actor to leave the country as “drastic”.

Also Read: What is an OCI card? Rules explained as Imran Khan is asked to leave India

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Once filed, the plea is likely to be mentioned before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for an urgent hearing.

Why was he detained?

The administrative action follows Khan’s detention by Mumbai Police on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Khan, who has acted in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He reportedly holds a US passport and an OCI card.

Kirit Somaiya sought actor’s arrest, deportation

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded Khan’s immediate arrest and deportation, alleging that the actor had violated OCI provisions and visa conditions by participating in the protest.

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Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police concerning Khan’s speeches at the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He accused the actor of misusing his OCI status to participate in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

(With inputs from agencies)