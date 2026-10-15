'Mary Millben can speak, Imran Khan can't': Dipke after actor asked to leave India by Oct 28

In a post on X, Dipke said, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP."

Dipke slammed the action by comparing Khan with American singer Mary Millben and questioned why an American citizen could speak in support of the BJP while Khan faced action for participating in a protest against the party.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday targeted the Centre after actor Imran Khan , who was claimed to be an American citizen, was asked to leave India following his participation in the group’s October 10 protest in Mumbai .

In an Instagram story, he urged Bollywood to speak up on the action against Imran Khan. “Bollywood, speak up! If not for anyone else, at least stand up for one of your own!”

Millben had criticised Dipke and the pressure group on Wednesday, alleging that CJP was "funded by donors to the US" who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country. And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them have been successful but have impacted the development and governance of the country," the singer wrote on X.

Millben made the remarks amid protests by CJP, Opposition leaders and several student groups demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Imran Khan asked to leave India The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai has asked actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, HT reported earlier.

The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that the actor had taken part in CJP’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central on October 10, despite holding a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

"The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice," a Mumbai Police official said.

The FRRO oversees the registration, movement, stay, departure and visa extensions of foreign nationals in India. It functions under the Bureau of Immigration, which comes under the ministry of home affairs, and works closely with the police.

Imran Khan has not publicly reacted to the notice so far.

'I am here as a citizen' During the protest, Imran Khan said he had not come with any specific demands but was attending as "a citizen". He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people were unable to express their views freely.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said in a video widely shared on social media.