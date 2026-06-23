Trump administration's new fee proposal could make US green card costlier. How can it impact Indians?

The Trump administration has proposed a new rule to significantly increase the cost of filing a form required for immigrants to apply to become naturalised US citizens. If the rule takes effect, it could potentially make green cards costlier -- an impact that would also be felt by Indians in the States.

The DHS proposal notes that the new rule would not take effect for at least 60 days after it is posted, as it must first go through a public comment period.(Representative File Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the rule proposed by the Department of Homeland Security, the cost of filing Form N-400 (application for naturalisation) by paper would increase from $760 to $1,330 -- a 75 per cent surge. Meanwhile, the cost of filing the form online would increase from $710 to $1,280 -- an 80 per cent surge.

The form for naturalisation for those with a household income below 400 per cent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines remains at $380, with no change proposed. The reduced-fee option form is only available for paper filing, the DHS document states. However, the new rule proposes to eliminate the reduced fee for Form N-400 and fee waivers for the application.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This new rule has been proposed under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Homeland Security Act of 2002. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This new rule has been proposed under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Homeland Security Act of 2002. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} If the rule takes effect, it could affect hundreds of thousands of lawful permanent residents in the United States and make green cards much more expensive. The DHS proposal, however, notes that the new rule would not take effect for at least 60 days after it is posted, as it must first go through a public comment period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the rule takes effect, it could affect hundreds of thousands of lawful permanent residents in the United States and make green cards much more expensive. The DHS proposal, however, notes that the new rule would not take effect for at least 60 days after it is posted, as it must first go through a public comment period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among those immigrants and non-US citizens who successfully receive green cards every year are Indians. Let's take a look at how the Trump administration's new proposed rule could impact Indians: What this could mean for Indians {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those immigrants and non-US citizens who successfully receive green cards every year are Indians. Let's take a look at how the Trump administration's new proposed rule could impact Indians: What this could mean for Indians {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to data from India's ministry of external affairs, there are around 6.7 million Indians in the United States -- 60,79,221 to be precise -- as of January 2026. Of these, 37,67,737 are persons of Indian origin, and 23,11,484 are non-resident Indians.

While there was no known data on how many Indians have earned lawful permanent residency, i.e., green card, in the US, data from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics for 2024 reveals that 66,800 Indians successfully received a green card.

The number might seem huge given the recent tensions and chaos over the H-1B visa, but in reality, it has dropped by more than 50 per cent compared to 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2022, around 1,27,010 Indians became lawful permanent residents of the US. This further declined in 2023, when only 78,070 Indians were granted green cards. In 2024, the rate dropped to 66,800.

Despite the drop in numbers, DHS's proposed changes to the naturalisation application fee could still significantly impact Indians. The higher prices might push Indians to mull other ways to reside or settle in the US lawfully.

What was the H-1B visa row?

US President Donald Trump raised the fee for an H-1B visa application from an average of $2,000 to $100,000 in September last year. The fee was to be paid by employers who wished to sponsor skilled immigrants to work in the US.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The H-1B programme is intended for employers seeking to "hire non-immigrant aliens as workers in speciality occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability", a pathway that has enabled many Indians to work in the US.

The Trump administration believed that its 'America First' motto was being harmed by the H-1B programme, prompting it to introduce the whopping fee.

However, a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, struck down Trump's $100,000 H-1 visa fee, terming it "unlawful".

The ruling served as a relief to many Indian immigrants who are H-1B visa holders, working in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON