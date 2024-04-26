US safe to study in, envoy assures Indian students amid university protests

The United States is a safe country and “cares deeply” for the well-being of Indian students, US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Friday against the backdrop of the death of nearly half a dozen Indian and Indian-origin students in the US this year. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (PTI)

Garcetti said the challenge of reducing visa backlogs had been taken on by the US in the context of President Joe Biden’s directive to reduce the time for Indian applicants, and that he is proud of the work done in a year to reduce the wait time for American visas by three-quarters.

The US envoy made the remarks focusing on the welfare of Indian students and the visa process during separate interviews with PTI and ANI. Garcetti assured the parents of students that “their children are our children” when they are in the US.

The US remains a preferred destination for higher studies among Indians, but a string of deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students has triggered concern. According to the US embassy, the number of Indian students in the US hit an all-time high of 268,923 in the academic year 2022-23.

“We care so deeply for the well-being of Indian students in the US. We want parents to know that their children are our children when they are in the US. And there is a wealth of resources that can help students prepare...in the US, whether it is mental health...and resources for being far away for home, parents and families,” he told PTI.

While asserting that the US is a “safe country”, Garcetti said students studying abroad should familiarise themselves with local conditions, have a network of trusted friends, and know what to do in a dangerous situation or in the event of mental health issues.

Garcetti said foreign students should know campus security and local law enforcement personnel are available for their safety, while recalling his own experience of personal safety as a student.

“When I was a student, I went to NYC in the 1980s, which was a pretty dangerous city then. But I sat down and listened to campus security, ‘don’t walk down here at night, don’t go there, here is a way to stay safe’ and this is before cell-phones. Now, in 2024, we have so many more resources than when I was a student,” he said.

“The US is a safe country and there are a lot of resources to help students feel protected. But if they don’t reach out, we might not know about the incidents before it is too late,” he added.

A pre-departure orientation programme was held at the American Center in New Delhi for a batch of students who have been admitted to different US universities. Garcetti briefly interacted with the students and asked them to make the best use of their time in the US.

In April, a 25-year-old Indian student was found dead in the US city of Cleveland after being reported missing. Police are investigating the death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde in Ohio this month. Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

In the wake of such cases, Garcetti said the US wants to provide students and their parents with resources that can help them stay safe. He urged students to adhere to campus safety briefings.

Last year, the US issued more than 1,40,000 visas to Indian students, more than any other country and setting a record for the third consecutive year. “With a record number, we are going to see these tragic incidents statistically...and external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said there is no evidence of any connection[or] of any targeting of Indian students. So this is really about common sense...so that you can have the best experience possible,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti told ANI he was very proud of the work done by the US to reduce the visa wait time by three-quarters and to have no visa wait time in any categories except for first-time tourist visas. At the same time, the US has increased the number of visas with the same number of staff by 60% in a single year.

“We are excited about the number of Indians who want to come [to the US] for reasons from business to students to even immigrant visas...,” he said. Garcetti said Biden told him to bring down the visa wait time in India, adding it was the first instance of a US ambassador being told to look into this issue.

Garcetti said the green card backlog is partly a legislative problem that the US Congress will have to address. However, the number of visas adjudicated has brought down the wait time by 75%.

The US Congress will have to address issues such as the number of legal immigrants, green cards, and people who can become American citizens. “And that is frustrating for Indians...because there’s so many Indians who want to come to America,” he said, adding the number is second only to Mexico.

Asked if the US has plans like Australia to launch foreign campuses of universities in India, Garcetti said, “Absolutely, it’s my goal to get as many Americans to India as we are seeing Indians come to America...You will see announcements in the coming years of dozens of US campuses.”

