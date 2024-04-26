Outrage as video shows cops tasing restrained anti-Israel protester at Emory University: ‘It’s called breaking the law'

A shocking video that surfaced on social media shows cops using a stun gun on a restrained demonstrator during an anti-Israel protest on Atlanta's Emory University’s campus. The lawn of the university's Decatur campus was occupied by dozens of protesters on Thursday, April 25. A group of students from across several Atlanta universities were involved in the protest, which was reportedly in support of Palestine’s people and against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. A video shows cops tasing a restrained anti-Israel protester at Emory University (@JoshuaPHilll/X)

Police’s response to the protest at Emory is now being criticised, with protesters describing it as overkill. Caleb Bunch, a junior at the university, said he saw a Georgia State Patrol officer riding into a group of protesters in an attempt to disperse them, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s a little alarming,” he said. “I don’t really understand why it’s necessary to have GSP be here, especially riding in on motorcycle.”

Videos shared on X also showed cops firing rubber bullets into a crowd at the university. Mass arrests were reportedly made. Among those who were arrested was Noëlle McAfee, the chair of the university’s philosophy department. As she was taken away in handcuffs, she repeatedly told the person recording her that she was only observing the protest and did not participate in them.

Tara Doyle, a lecturer in the school’s theology department, said that she was “disappointed” that such “heavy-handed, unnecessary violence against our students” was unleashed. 23 people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, or other charges, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Police, however, have defended their actions. They insisted that “there wasn’t anything peaceful about what was going on.” Supporting cops, Emory said protesters pushed campus cops and set up tents in an area actually needed for commencement set-up.

‘That’s not law and order, it’s torture’

The video of cops using a stun gun on a restrained protester has sparked outrage, with one user saying in the comment section, “They need to be identified and prosecuted. This is torture”. “@EmoryUniversity This is not a good look. He’s handcuffed and they’re tasing him. That’s not law and order, it’s torture,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is textbook "cruel and unusual punishment" is it not? And it's plain as day on camera. They don't care.”

“American cops are worse than criminals,” one user said, while another wrote, “Tasers are not meant to be an instrument of punishment, that is not their intended purpose.” “It’s called breaking the law of the campus,” said a user